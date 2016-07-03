This bundle is a great way for students to learn greater than, less than, and equal to. Use the interactive anchor charts to introduce the concept. Then, play the Alligator Al PowerPoint game to get more practice with this concept.



*Get this bundle and save 25%.



Included are:

1) Alligator Al Comparing Numbers Game

2) Comparing Numbers Interactive Anchor Charts



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



