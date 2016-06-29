Alligator Al is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to practice greater than, less than, and equal to. In teams students have to figure out the answer to the comparing question. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 15 questions per game. There are 2 comparing games with objects, and 2 comparing games with numbers.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



Not sure you can use this game on your device?

Download the preview to check if the file is compatible with your device.



Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



