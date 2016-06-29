Alligator Al is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to practice greater than, less than, and equal to. In teams students have to figure out the answer to the comparing question. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 15 questions per game. There are 2 comparing games with objects, and 2 comparing games with numbers.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Comparing Numbers Bundle for $4.87.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
Not sure you can use this game on your device?
Download the preview to check if the file is compatible with your device.
Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
- (1)
- FREE
Winter themed Early Years pack
- (1)
- $4.93
Year 1 - Week 10 - Number - Place Value 2
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23