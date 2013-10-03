Free
4.416 customer reviews
Downloaded 10767 times
Viewed 24907 times
This TES Connect guide has been put together to help you understand how changes to the ICT primary curriculum will impact you, your teaching and your school. Find out what changes have been made, when they come into effect and read the new curriculum, complete with definitions, example activities and relevant resources.
