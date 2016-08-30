The conclusion paragraph is often overlooked and rushed, but a good conclusion is necessary to make you essay valuable to the reader. Using the "R.I.P." acronym (Restatement, Importance, Present Recommendations), this lesson provides a guided practice writing process, taking students through a step by step system to draft the conclusion paragraph. Using PPT direct lecture and guided exercises, students will master how to construct great conclusions that leave the reader challenged ready to act.
Included with this lesson
1. TEACHER GUIDE: Full lesson plan
2. PPT LECTURE: ppt slides that coincide with student handouts
3. STUDENT NOTES AND HANDOUTS
4. GRAPHIC ORGANIZER
5. PEER REVIEW EXERCISE
