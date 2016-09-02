This conferring notebook is everything you need (besides the binder!) to start meeting with students during reading and writing workshops!
Included:
-3 cover pages to choose from
-Conferring Records at a Glance section to track conference frequency with students
-Conferring Calendar section for planning
-Assessment Data section with a Progress Tracker to keep track of reading and writing assessment growth for all students throughout the year
-Strategy Groups sections with a graphic organizer for organizing kids into groups based on need and a notes page for keeping record of all your strategy group meetings
-Individual Conferring section with (1) Student bio page to be printed for each student's section, includes places for their data, their self evaluations, and favorites, (2) PDSA goal setting sheets for students to set and monitor their own goals, and (3) TWO VERSIONS of conferring notes pages to choose from!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
