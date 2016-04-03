This is a poetry Anthology for the OCR English literature exam (sitting first in 2017). It includes all the poems from the Conflict section of the anthology given by the exam board.
This anthology gives a bit more space to annotate around the edge (some poems are divided up across pages) and is in comic sans font to aid pupils with dyslexia.
On the left hand side of each page there is an index page for the pupils to complete to aid with their revision and link with the new AOs expected in the new GCSE. The boxes have the following subtitles:
- Social and historical context
- Key themes
- Small comparison box (which poem is it linked to and why?)
- Language devices used
- Noticeable structural features
There is also a contents page at the beginning for the students to tick off when they have annotated each poem.
For some poems there are links to pages I have found useful when annotating these poems in the notes at the bottom of the poem.
Disclaimer: I do not own the poems or the imagery - they have been sourced from the internet. This can also be used for other year groups on a conflict and power project.
