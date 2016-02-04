Conjunctions 10 Mark PowerPoint Quiz (FANBOYS)



* Please note that this is not a PowerPoint that teaches conjunctions (FANBOYS), it is a 10 question quiz :)



Ten question slides. Children must complete each sentence by choosing the correct conjunction (multiple choice). You click, and they write their answers on their whiteboards or a piece of paper. Ten answer slides are provided for easy checking and discussion. This is a great review or assessment tool.



Includes:

10 question slides

10 answer slides



Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach).