Constellations of the Zodiac PowerPoint and Flash Cards: Students will learn the science behind the zodiac signs, why their sign is their sign (and why it really isn't), the myths about their sign, and how well it can be seen in the sky!



Important:

This product includes my Constellation of the Zodiac Flash Cards/ Wall Cards

AND Zodiac Constellations Wheel Dial.

Both paid items, which are included in this product as an extra ♦FREE Bonus!♦

This PowerPoint on The Constellations of the Zodiac can be used for any Elementary, Middle, or High School science class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize key facts and the mythology surrounding each of the Zodiac Constellations.



On average this presentation should run approximately 15 to 35 minutes of class time (depending on the amount of note-taking) and is meant to either introduce or reinforce concepts.



The PowerPoint first introduces what the Zodiac is, gives some history explaining why someones sign is their sign, and outlines facts about each constellation. Each constellation slide contains the following information:

♦ A. The constellations Latin meaning & symbol

♦ B. The Greek/ other mythological story behind the constellation

♦ C. The number of major stars & number of exoplanets found

♦ D. The ability to see the constellation in the night sky.

♦ E. Pictures of the stars and their relative positions within the constellation (connected with lines)



There are 15 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:



♦ The Zodiac

♦ The History of the Zodiac

♦ Truth about the Zodiac Constellations (with a Bill Nye video)

♦ Capricornus

♦ Aquarius

♦ Pisces

♦ Aries

♦ Taurus

♦ Gemini

♦ Cancer

♦ Leo

♦ Virgo

♦ Libra

♦ Scorpius

♦ Sagittarius