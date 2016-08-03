Constellations, Stars, Galaxies & Nebula PowerPoint: Stop getting lost looking for stars & constellations! This lesson not only teaches about the stars & constellations, but how to find them too!
This PowerPoint on Locating Constellations, Stars, Galaxies and Nebula can be used for any Elementary, Middle, or High School science class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is introduce students to many constellations, galaxies, and nebulae, and to show them how to find them in the sky, and give them information about them as well as their history and mythology.
On average this presentation should run approximately 3-5 days (45 minutes of class time per day) depending on the amount of note-taking and explanations and is meant to either introduce or reinforce concepts.
Important Note: The length of this PowerPoint can be short or long depending on which slides are being used. This PowerPoint covers most of the main constellations, stars, galaxies, and nebulae, so there should be something for whichever topic is being discussed.
Includes 98 Slides
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
British Science week Assembly/Powerpoint 2018 - Exploration & Discovery
- (6)
- $2.82
Science week 2018 bundle: Assembly, Quiz & Anagram treasure hunt
- (0)
- $7.04
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
Tim Peake's Space Food: Powerpoint Presentation for primary science
- (1)
- FREE
KS2 Space: Build your own alien
- (1)
- $2.82
Colouring Sheets: Space
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Astronomy - 5 fun lessons of Observing Space, Moon, Eclipses, Physics of Space And Exploration
- (0)
- $5.63
British Science week Assembly/Powerpoint 2018 - Exploration & Discovery
- (6)
- $2.82
Year 2 Space Comprehension - Do aliens exist? - Science Week
- (1)
- $4.23