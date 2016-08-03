Constellations, Stars, Galaxies & Nebula PowerPoint: Stop getting lost looking for stars & constellations! This lesson not only teaches about the stars & constellations, but how to find them too!



This PowerPoint on Locating Constellations, Stars, Galaxies and Nebula can be used for any Elementary, Middle, or High School science class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is introduce students to many constellations, galaxies, and nebulae, and to show them how to find them in the sky, and give them information about them as well as their history and mythology.



On average this presentation should run approximately 3-5 days (45 minutes of class time per day) depending on the amount of note-taking and explanations and is meant to either introduce or reinforce concepts.



Important Note: The length of this PowerPoint can be short or long depending on which slides are being used. This PowerPoint covers most of the main constellations, stars, galaxies, and nebulae, so there should be something for whichever topic is being discussed.



Includes 98 Slides