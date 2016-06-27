This lesson will have students critically explore a contentious current event issue involving the cases of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The lesson will invite students to examine the context and controversy that surrounds the two cases, although emphasis will be placed on the Eric Garner case. A thought-provoking power-point presentation & accompanying handouts will prompt students to analyze a variety of news resources; all of which frame the issue in a particular way, and offer different explanations as to the underlying causal factors in Garner’s death.
This lesson includes:
• One 21-slide Power-Point
• Detailed Lesson Plan
• Printable Handouts:
1) Handout #1- Analyzing Controversy & the Criminal
Justice System
2) Handout #2- Analyzing Sources
3) Handout #3- Current Events: America’s Criminal Justice
System
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
