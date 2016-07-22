Free
My students who struggle with writing benefit from structured writing activities with small spaces for each letter. The visual cue helps them remember to keep their letters small and neat!
This set contains 12 winter vocabulary copy and write activities. You can use these as worksheets but I love to laminate these and keep them on a binder clip. Students then can use dry erase markers to write the words and it is a reusable activity!
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
