After finding it very hard to actually find work matching to the Y4 objective 'solve harder correspondence problems such as n objects are connected to m objects', I've created my own resources as an introduction to solving typical problems. Please leave some feedback on how you've found them!

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Correspondece-Problems---LA.doc
  • Correspondence-Problems----Standard.doc
  • Main-Teaching---Correspondence-problems.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 16, 2016

Worksheet

doc, 1 MB

Correspondece-Problems---LA

Worksheet

doc, 2 MB

Correspondence-Problems----Standard

Presentation

ppt, 457 KB

Main-Teaching---Correspondence-problems

Report a problem

Categories & Grades