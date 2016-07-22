$2.93
Counting Bills and Coins - Making Change Activities. Real-World Shopping. A FUN activity for students that has them making change from bills and coins. This is an OUTSTANDING way for students to practice making change in a real-world type setting.
Skills Reinforced:
-Making change from a $1.00, $5.00, $10.00, and $20.00
-Recognizing coins and coin values
-Recognizing currency
-Mental Math
-Making change from larger dollar amounts
This Counting Bills and Coins - Making Change Activities include:
-5 shopping math cards (more can be added) (Laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)
-making change mat (laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)
-two making change worksheets for extra practice
-printable: $1.00, $5.00, $10.00, and $20.00 denominations (Laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)
-printable coins (1 cents, 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, and 50 cents) (Laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)
Note: Making change mat should be printed 8.5 x 14
***Please see the thumbnails and preview for this resource before purchasing this product.***
