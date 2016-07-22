Counting Bills and Coins - Making Change Activities. Real-World Shopping. A FUN activity for students that has them making change from bills and coins. This is an OUTSTANDING way for students to practice making change in a real-world type setting.



Skills Reinforced:

-Making change from a $1.00, $5.00, $10.00, and $20.00

-Recognizing coins and coin values

-Recognizing currency

-Mental Math

-Making change from larger dollar amounts



This Counting Bills and Coins - Making Change Activities include:

-5 shopping math cards (more can be added) (Laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)



-making change mat (laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)



-two making change worksheets for extra practice



-printable: $1.00, $5.00, $10.00, and $20.00 denominations (Laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)



-printable coins (1 cents, 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, and 50 cents) (Laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)



Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning. This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom.



Note: Making change mat should be printed 8.5 x 14



