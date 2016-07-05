Provides practice using the "claim/evidence/reason" framework for crafting a scientific argument. Students are presented with a scenario of 5 blocks of differing shapes, masses, and volumes. After calculating the density of the 5 blocks, students are guided in crafting a scientific argument about whether shape affects density.

Can be done as classwork or homework. Can be used to introduce the concept of density or as a formative assessment. Works well in conjunction with a hands-on lab about density.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Crafting-A-Scientific-Argument-Density.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 5, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 291 KB

Crafting-A-Scientific-Argument-Density

Report a problem

Categories & Grades