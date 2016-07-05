Crafting-A-Scientific-Argument-Density

Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 60 times
Viewed 93 times
Provides practice using the "claim/evidence/reason" framework for crafting a scientific argument. Students are presented with a scenario of 5 blocks of differing shapes, masses, and volumes. After calculating the density of the 5 blocks, students are guided in crafting a scientific argument about whether shape affects density.
Can be done as classwork or homework. Can be used to introduce the concept of density or as a formative assessment. Works well in conjunction with a hands-on lab about density.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 60 times
Viewed 93 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
BUNDLE
mrsquenan
Element, Compound, Mixture Bundle
1. Build An Atomic Structure Activity (students learn atomic structure) 2. Show What You Know (PowerPoint formative assessment) 3. Solution, Suspen...
- 3 Resources
- $4.25
mrsquenan
Simple Machine Ad Project
Imagine your students are working for the Wonderful Work Simple Machine advertising division - this project asks them to develop a one page adverti...
- (0)
- $4.00
mrsquenan
Path of Light Through the Eye Cloze Paragraph
Great for formative assessments! Cloze paragraph and scramble activity to introduce, review, or reinforce the path that light takes as it enters th...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
Chemistry_Resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
Superb value. All you need to teach or for students to self-study for the required practicals questions. Excellent preparation for paper 3. Now in ...
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy Chemistry revision booklet paper 4 C6-10
Made using the AQA Trilogy specification. Contains 6 slides of activities to complete for topics C6-10 Also available as separate topics and as a b...
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
TRJ
Chromatography Trolls - cut out
Make chromatography troll hair by which ever method is wanted such as the one here https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/chromatography-trolls-acti...
- (1)
- FREE
melm407
Alcohols C7 - New specification GCSE (1-9
This lesson covers the alcohols content from the new spec. There is a lot of self-assessment for reduced marking and differentiated activities thro...
- (1)
- $4.23
Kt8Kat
BTEC NQF L3 Applied Science: Unit 2: Assignment D
Scaffolded worksheet to help students with Assignment 2D from the new Pearson BTEC Level 3 specification (Unit 2). This can be given to students el...
- (2)
- $2.82
Updated resources
iandavies554
New A level Chemistry Chromaography booklet-paper/TLC/GC
This is a full booklet with all you need for the A level chromatography work. It has notes, diagrams, tasks and questions integrated through all th...
- (0)
- $5.63
iandavies554
NEW A level Chemistry H and C NMR booklet- all you need!
This is a full booklet of work on NMR for A level students. It has spec sheet at the front then simple introduction to NMR and then simple ideas on...
- (0)
- $8.45
Chemistry_Resources
Chemistry Practical Book (U6th, pracs 7-12) 3rd Edition - Questions, Pupil Mark Scheme and Extras
3rd edition of my hugely popular practical handbook. Now so big it has been split into AS and A2 books. This book contains questions on AQA require...
- (0)
- $5.63