Crafting-A-Scientific-Argument-Density

Provides practice using the "claim/evidence/reason" framework for crafting a scientific argument. Students are presented with a scenario of 5 blocks of differing shapes, masses, and volumes. After calculating the density of the 5 blocks, students are guided in crafting a scientific argument about whether shape affects density.



Can be done as classwork or homework. Can be used to introduce the concept of density or as a formative assessment. Works well in conjunction with a hands-on lab about density.