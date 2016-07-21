Teach with Humor using World History Crash Course!



Few classroom strategies are as successful as this simple approach: make learning fun! That, or course, is easier said than done, but when it comes to teaching history contents, the YouTube series Crash Course World History is a great place to start.



The script of each episode is packed with humorous observations about life and culture -- ones that help to make strong points about the history being communicated. Just as importantly, the host, John Green, has what it takes to keep students' interest: enthusiasm about the topics, a quirky way with props, and a funny, sometimes deadpan delivery of content. Students like watching the series, which means they pay attention to it and learn!



Each episode of Crash Course contains about 10 minutes of content plus a brief time for the credits. Episodes are available for free on YouTube at the following playlist:



Crash Course World History



If you are new to Crash Course, I encourage you to watch a few videos as soon as you can. I expect you'll be just as enthusiastic about the classroom possibilities as I am!



About These Worksheets



Each worksheet focuses on a single episode of Crash Course World History and typically contains between 10 and 20 items for students to complete. Worksheets are formatted to fit on one page for easy copying and a detailed answer key is provided for each episode.



----TIME STAMPS OPTION TO HELP STUDENT AND TEACHER INCLUDED FOR ALL EPISODES!-----



This set of worksheets covers the following episodes:



• Buddha and Ashoka: Indian History, Caste System, and Karma

• 2,000 Years of Chinese History: The Mandate of Heaven and Confucius

• Alexander the Great

• The Silk Road and Ancient Trade

• The Roman Republic and Empire



All questions are presented in video order so that students can easily follow along, but these worksheets are not mere outlines that merely ask students to generate their own notes. Instead, they focus in on certain key issues that students watching the videos should master in order to have a clear and concise understanding of the topic under study.



---> Please note the bargain pricing!! At just $5.00 for 5 worksheets, that's only a dollar per worksheet, making this a truly affordable addition to your history repertoire!