Students will look up an adjective or verb that can be used to describe a positive characteristic that has been displayed in history. Students will be researching examples in history and will be drawing a poster to illustrate what this word means. There are also a series of questions students need to answer on the back of their paper. This is an excellent back to school project!
Created: Jul 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
