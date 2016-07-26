In light of recent tragedies that continue to occur in our nation and around the world, I have created a series of Diversity Lessons to increase cultural awareness within our classrooms. All of these lessons are FREE resources for teachers to use.



Positive feedback is always appreciated!



In this activity, there are a series of quotations about diversity to read with your students. After viewing the quotations, give each student a piece of paper and have them create their own quotations about the importance of diversity and then hang them around the classroom.



This activity also makes an excellent icebreaker activity at the beginning of the school year!