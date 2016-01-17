RecommendedTES PICKS

Over 300 pages of graphic organizers and responses that support an Author Study of Cynthia Rylant!

Inside you will find:
About the Author Research Activity
Unique Author Characteristics Graphic Organizer
Book Title/Quick Summary
Author Hall of Fame
What do you love about this author? Graphic Organizer
What do we want to try in our own writing? Graphic Organizer
Author's Craft Graphic Organizer
Writer's Craft with Example from Text Graphic Organizer
Characters Cross-Book Graphic Organizer
Setting Cross-Book Graphic Organizer
Plot Cross-Book Graphic Organizer
Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Texts
Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Characters
Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Settings
Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Plots

Books Included:
Night in the Country
The Relatives Came
An Angel for Solomon Singer
All in a Day
Appalachia
In November
The Old Woman Who Named Things
Missing May
Gooseberry Park
This Year's Garden
Ludie's Life
Every Living Thing
But I'll Be Back Again
When I Was Young in the Mountains
Christmas in the Country
Snow

For each of these books, you will find:
Characters/Plot/Setting Graphic Organizer
Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer
Character Change Throughout Story Graphic Organizer
Time/Place Graphic Organizer
Problem/Solution Graphic Organizer
Sensory Images Graphic Organizer
Plot: Determining Importance of Events Graphic Organizer
Questions I Had Before Reading/While Reading/After Reading Graphic Organizer
Prediction with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer
Inference with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer
Inference with Text Clues Graphic Organizer
Lesson/Theme Response
Lesson/Theme Picture Activity
Author's Craft in Text/Example from Text Graphic Organizer
Word/Sentence I Love/Reason I Love It Graphic Organizer
Favorite/Least Favorite Part Response

Hope this helps with your Author Study! Enjoy!

