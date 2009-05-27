Free
These cards are intended to reinforce some basic reflexive verbs used when describing daily routines combed with times. They are differentiated by listing verbs in the first, second and third person with suitably matched pictures. When printed on card and/or laminated and then cut up, they can be used for a number of activities/games, such as: • Matching up the pictures and phrases to demonstrate comprehension. • Snap (matching pictures and phrases to win the pair if they say the phrase correctly). • Memory Game – Pairs (all cards laid face down and players take it in turn to find the pairs of pictures and phrases). Naturally, if people can think of other ways of using these cards or improving them, please provide feedback.
