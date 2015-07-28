Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 31 times
Viewed 45 times
A set of flashcards of days of the week in Spanish aimed to students who are learning Spanish as a second language.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 31 times
Viewed 45 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
jinkydabon
Ks2 Rounding Off Decimals to Tenth and Hundredth
Rounding and estimating are important parts of mathematics and a very handy tool for everyday life. Rounding can make sums easy. By rounding off, y...
- (7)
- FREE
jinkydabon
KS2 Introduction to Volume of Cuboid Part II
A simple clear explanation on how identify the length, height and breadth of a cuboid and how to find its volume. As a primary teacher, I usually c...
- (8)
- FREE
TES PICKS
jinkydabon
Year 6 - Circumference of Circles
Worksheet about calculating circumference of circles. Good to use as a controlled practice in the classroom or as homework.
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
LivelyLearning
PRIMARY SPANISH TIME O'CLOCK & HALF PAST
PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING LANGUAGE SKILLS AS WELL AS PRACTICING HOW TO TELL THE TIME IN SPANISH - O’CLOCK AND HALF PAST THE HOUR - IDEAL FOR YOUNG LEA...
- (0)
- $3.52
travis82
El Libro De La Vida Guía de película en Español / Book of Life Movie Guide
Note: This movie guide is in Spanish. The questions are all in Spanish and this movie guide is suitable for students with an intermediate to advanc...
- (0)
- $4.93
Vicky9bp
Unit 1 Everyday life at home and school (Section A) - Edexcel International GCSE (9-1) Spanish
This resource includes a 151 slide ppt presentation I prepared to teach the new Edexcel International GCSE 9-1 for my Year 4 group. As the textbook...
- (0)
- $11.27
New resources
KatherineBibby
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
A lesson to help students write detailed descriptions of their holidays in the past tense including opinions. This lesson is aimed at Y8/Y9 student...
- (1)
- FREE
beckiwoo
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
Power point and song lyrics from Little Mix: Reggaeton Lento. Information and worksheet about Puerto Rico. Aimed at year 10 lower ability. Final qu...
- (1)
- FREE
boatie
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
Get your pupils to experience the Spanish festive season in a fifty-minute lesson! A sequence of activities and games. You will need to print off a...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on ELT research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $11.27
NewMathWorld
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle Numbers included are: 0 – 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 1000. I’ve included three different sizes of th...
- (0)
- $2.50
Madheridon
¿Cómo estás?
Sentence builder using estar alongside the perfect and preterite tenses.
- (0)
- FREE