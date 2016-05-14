We live in a time wherein deep sea exploration has reached new depths of discovery like no other time in history! Organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Monterey Bay Research Institute (MBARI) are using cutting edge technologies to plumb the abyss and are bringing us the latest habitat and sea creature discoveries not seen by humans before! Come on a journey as we learn about some of the amazing habitats these creatures live in and around!



This PowerPoint covers some of the following topics and is lesson #1 in NatureGlo's eScience Dramatic Deep Sea Creatures Full 8-lesson Course Curriculum:



* Oceanic zones

* History of Deep Sea Community Discovery

* Deep Sea Community Food Sources

* Hydrothermal vents

* Much more!



What's Included:



- Total pages - 33 (19 PowerPoint/Slideshow slides with 14 page study guide)

- 1 profusely illustrated PowerPoint lesson or 1 slideshow using pdf files if you don't use PowerPoint

- PowerPoint/Slideshow review questions

- Web page with resources including videos, projects and activities from NatureGlo's eScience Marine Biology Virtual Library (website)

- 1 quiz

- Answer key included

