We live in a time wherein deep sea exploration has reached new depths of discovery like no other time in history! Organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Monterey Bay Research Institute (MBARI) are using cutting edge technologies to plumb the abyss and are bringing us the latest habitat and sea creature discoveries not seen by humans before! Come on a journey as we learn about some of the amazing habitats these creatures live in and around!
This PowerPoint covers some of the following topics and is lesson #1 in NatureGlo's eScience Dramatic Deep Sea Creatures Full 8-lesson Course Curriculum:
* Oceanic zones
* History of Deep Sea Community Discovery
* Deep Sea Community Food Sources
* Hydrothermal vents
* Much more!
What's Included:
- Total pages - 33 (19 PowerPoint/Slideshow slides with 14 page study guide)
- 1 profusely illustrated PowerPoint lesson or 1 slideshow using pdf files if you don't use PowerPoint
- PowerPoint/Slideshow review questions
- Web page with resources including videos, projects and activities from NatureGlo's eScience Marine Biology Virtual Library (website)
- 1 quiz
- Answer key included
About this resource
Info
Created: May 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Leonardo da Vinci Part I and II - 2 PowerPoints & Activity Guide
- (0)
- $15.00
M.C. Escher & Tessellations - 2 PowerPoints with Study Guide
- (0)
- $15.00
Symmetry in Art, Nature & Architecture - PowerPoint & Study Guide
- (0)
- $10.00
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
Natural Disasters: Earth, Water, and Space - Reading Article - Grades 5-7
- (0)
- $4.99
New resources
Ecosystems Revision Sheet
- (1)
- $4.23
AQA 9-1 GCSE Biology (Trilogy) Knowledge Organiser - Ecology - Revision
- (1)
- $4.23
Stream Invertebrate Identification, pollution indictator ecology field work.
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Climate Change - Digital Interactive Notebook + Lesson
- (0)
- $24.99
A poem about Mother Nature and the rain.
- (0)
- FREE
Sustainable Fisheries and Farming Techniques (Biology Only) - New AQA Biology GCSE
- (0)
- FREE