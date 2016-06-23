In this playlist, students explore standard RI.8.8. They will delineate and evaluate the argument and specific claims in a text. Students will assess whether the reasoning used in an argument is sound and the evidence is relevant and sufficient. They will recognize when irrelevant evidence is introduced. Students also have the option to view instructional videos and complete practice quizzes or activities.



The playlist includes:

• 1 link to instructional videos, audio, or texts

• 1 link to practice quizzes or activities

• 1 assessment that includes five multiple choice questions

• Definitions of key terms, such as relevant and evidence

• Examples of how to delineate claims and evidence



Accompanying Teaching Notes include:

• Additional activities and writing prompts to help your students explore the standard

• Links to additional practice quizzes or activities on certain parts of the standard, such as supporting arguments

• An answer guide with correct answers, answer choice rationales, and DOK levels