Are you studying teeth or dentists? This is a fabulous ESL English teaching pack. It focuses on the topic and extends your students English skills. I have also added a blank set of templates so the students can create their own tests and share them with others in the class. A really nice teaching activity or homework task.

Vocabulary

2. 40 Discussion Words
3. Collocations
4. English Spelling Statements
5. English Idioms
6. Tense Conversion

Grammar

7. 5 Forms of the Verb
8. Sentence Blocks
9. Word Stress

Pronunciation

10. English Word Stress Statements
11. Sentence Stress
12. Clear Alphabet Translation
13. Connected Speech
14. Discussion Questions

Speaking & Listening

15. Situations
16. Describe the Pictures
17. Research Activities
18. Fun Fact Quiz
19. Answers

