In this project, students take on the role of an industrial engineer and learn about user-centered product design. They will go through all of the steps of James Dyson’s design process to design a gift that other students would want to buy for one of their adult family members. Students then vote to choose two final designs to move into production and will also create marketing materials for selling the product at school or another appropriate venue.



SUBJECTS:



• Engineering Design – product research, design process, industrial design, modeling, prototyping, measurement, production

• Business – budgets, consumer interviews, marketing

• Art – composition (color, texture, patterning, shape, etc.)

• English/Language Arts – reading, writing, communication, presentations

• 21st Century Skills – collaboration and leadership



OUTCOMES:



Students will be able to:

• Conduct research by observing and recording the needs of the user.

• Complete a series of sketches that demonstrate their idea.

• Create a model of their idea.

• Present their model to the class and sell it to the community.

• Utilize the design process, meaning they go through the following steps:

o Brief

o Research

o Idea Development

o 3D Prototyping

o Production & Testing

o Evaluation and Modification



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.1.1

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.1.3

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.1.5

• CCSS.ELA-Literacty.SL.9-10.1

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.4

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.5

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.11-12.1

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.11-12.4

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.11-12.5

• K-2-ETS1-1

• K-2-ETS1-2

• K-2-ETS1-3

• HS-ETS1-2

• HS-ETS1-3

• HS-ETS1-4