Daily Calorie Activity : Need a good way to teach your students about diet and nutrition? Want to incorporate a little math? Get your students researching on the internet? If so this activity is for you. This activity will guide the student to calculate the amount of calories they need for their body type, gender, activity, etc., and then have them add up how many calories they actually eat to do a comparison. Students will have to do some research on the internet and there is an essay question to include writing skills. Great for Health, PE, Biology, or even an Anatomy class, this activity works well for any level student. Included is a version in word suitable for editing and a PDF version. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
