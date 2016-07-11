This Examination of the Mouth and Teeth Lab is part of my Digestive System unit and can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology, Biology or Health class. This lab is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes procedures, a lab data sheet, and answer key. Students will work in partners to examine each others’ mouth and teeth. This lab usually lasts from lasts 1 class period and can possibly be finished for homework depending on your level of student. For any teacher looking for “hands on” enrichment activities that will fully engage the student and promote discussion, this product is for you. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
