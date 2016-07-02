This product includes 4 anchor charts per digraph, digraph introduction, and 4 answer keys. That means there are 21 charts included. The digraphs included are ch, sh, th, and wh.

How They Work:
These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.

Special Note:
If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.

Game Compatibility:
Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to view the PowerPoint.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • digraphs-title.png
  • Slide14.PNG
  • Slide15.PNG
  • Slide16.PNG
  • Slide17.PNG
  • Digraphs-Anchor-Charts-PowerPoint-TES.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

png, 379 KB

digraphs-title

Presentation

PNG, 66 KB

Slide14

Presentation

PNG, 155 KB

Slide15

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades