This product includes 4 anchor charts per digraph, digraph introduction, and 4 answer keys. That means there are 21 charts included. The digraphs included are ch, sh, th, and wh.
How They Work:
These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.
Special Note:
If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.
Game Compatibility:
Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to view the PowerPoint.
