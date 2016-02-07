Dinosaurs:
Interesting and fun facts all about dinosaurs. Learn about dinosaurs in this nonfiction resource for teachers, students, and parents! Challenge the kids with some higher level thinking activities designed to hone problem solving skills.
Dinosaurs! What were they? What happened to them? How do we know about them? This 62 slide PowerPoint presentation covers all of these questions and much more:
· Fossils – what they are, where to find them, and what we can learn from them
· Dinosaur classifications, habitats, and associated characteristics for Carnivores, Herbivores, and Omnivores
· A dynamic explanation of the K/T event and their mysterious mass extinction.
More than just a series of informative slides, this educational package also contains higher level thinking activities, riddles, and diagrams to keep the students engaged.
This was created by Ryan Nygren, Masters in Elementary Education.
Credits and references are located in the presentation.
- Non Fiction Resources
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
