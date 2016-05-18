Dinosaurs: This dinosaurs Word Search also doubles as a coloring book!. The solution to the puzzle is included.
Dinosaurs Word Search/ Coloring Book contains the following Dinosaurs:
♦ Tyrannosaurus rex
♦ Stegosaurus
♦ Albertosaurus
♦ Iguanodon
♦ Triceratops
♦ Torosaurus
♦ Spinosaurus
♦ Kentrosaurus
♦ Velociraptor
♦ Apatosaurus
♦ Tanystropus
♦ Utahraptor
Thank you to Roly Poly Designs and Bioart who provided the images
About this resource
Info
Created: May 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
