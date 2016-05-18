Dinosaurs: This dinosaurs Word Search also doubles as a coloring book!. The solution to the puzzle is included.

Dinosaurs Word Search/ Coloring Book contains the following Dinosaurs:

♦ Tyrannosaurus rex
♦ Stegosaurus
♦ Albertosaurus
♦ Iguanodon
♦ Triceratops
♦ Torosaurus
♦ Spinosaurus
♦ Kentrosaurus
♦ Velociraptor
♦ Apatosaurus
♦ Tanystropus
♦ Utahraptor

Thank you to Roly Poly Designs and Bioart who provided the images

