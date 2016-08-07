If you are using a shabby chic theme, then you will love these rustic distressed wood backgrounds for your projects. You get 12 photos, shot on iPhone 6, sized 12 x 12, 300 dpi. Weathered wood, rustic barrel, interesting grains and patterns...all will make great PowerPoint backgrounds, or use as backgrounds for signs and headers for your classroom bulletin boards or scrap book. Enjoy! For commercial use and personal use.- HappyEdugator



