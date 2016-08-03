Dog Breeds Interactive Identification Game: This is not your average PowerPoint! This PowerPoint is a live-working interactive dichotomous key! Each slide has code embedded within it that allows the students to answer yes or no questions about the different types of dog breeds.



The students are to pick a dog breed they like to begin the "game" or lesson. The students are then presented with questions about the dog breeds such as: does the dog have a long or short coat of hair? Does the dog have long or stocky legs? Does the dog have dropped or erect ears? etc.



After clicking the correct button, only the dogs with the chosen characteristics are left on the screen. Additional questions are asked until the correct dog is chosen.



This PowerPoint can be used in many different ways:

*Teaching young children about different dog breeds

*Teaching young and older children about dog characteristics

*Teaching older children about dichotomous keys



Important Note: This interactive works when in SlideShow mode