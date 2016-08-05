This set includes 52 Dolch Primer Sight Word Flash Cards in a Burlap and Turquoise Theme. There are four cards per page. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.



Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Days of the Week, more Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





Dolch Primer Sight Word Flash Cards (Burlap and Turquoise) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.