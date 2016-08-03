This set includes 41 Dolch Third Grade Sight Word Flash Cards (+3 Blank Cards) in a Tie Dye with Purple Lettering Theme. There are four cards per page. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.
Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Days of the Week, more Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
Dolch Third Grade Sight Word Flash Cards (Tie Dye with Purple Lettering) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Colors PowerPoint Presentation Fun/Colorful Words/Pictures (Expandable)
- (1)
- $2.75
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Purple Chevron)
- (0)
- $2.00
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Black Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
Stretching Sentences Worksheet
- (0)
- $3.52
Firework themed writing revision
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Sample Pages
- (0)
- FREE