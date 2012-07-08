Free
4.89 customer reviews
Downloaded 9211 times
Viewed 12780 times
Practise using a ruler to draw straight lines, also simple addition of 3 numbers for extension measuring sheet: Edited March 2014 to add worksheet in Publisher format to enable editing. The Snail font won't be installed on your machines but it is freely downloadable if you so wish. Hope this helps!
Free
4.89 customer reviews
Downloaded 9211 times
Viewed 12780 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 8, 2012
Updated: Mar 13, 2014
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
renosparks
Measuring in cm
A simple activity for children to measure balloon strings in cm then draw kite tails with a ruler in cm.
- (54)
- FREE
renosparks
Dinosaur maths
A selection of numeracy resources on the theme of dinosaurs
- (18)
- FREE
renosparks
Drawing lines to nearest cm
Practise using a ruler to draw straight lines, also simple addition of 3 numbers for extension measuring sheet: Edited March 2014 to add worksheet ...
- (9)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Little_Tots_Learning
Measurement Task Cards | Length, Perimeter, and Area
Measurement Task Cards | Length, Perimeter, and Area. These Measurement Task Cards were designed to examine the mathematical concepts of length, pe...
- (0)
- $3.00
BUNDLE
MrEarlyYears
Outdoor Learning Forest School Complete Set of Activities
6 Lesson Plans/Activities including Art with Natural Resources, Bug Hunt, Building a Bug Hotel, An Introduction to Fire, Cooking on an Open Fire, a...
- 8 Resources
- $7.04
jennywren83
Adding Lengths, Spring Block 4, Year 3
These resources support the small steps unit on adding lengths, spring block 4, year 3. The worksheets include question of varied fluency, reasonin...
- (0)
- $4.24
New resources
Kazmo1429
New 9-1 Maths GCSE Problem Solving 8 - Geometry Question - Grades 5-9
[Problem Solving 8 in the Series ( check out 1-7)] Students should learn/discover 1 . Learn Area of Trapezium 2. Find lengths using Similar Shapes ...
- (1)
- $4.23
MinnsMathsTeaching
Origami Triangles
This activity provides students with the chance to create their own equilateral, isosceles and right angle triangle using paper origami folds! Afte...
- (1)
- FREE
Phlynn
Shape Problem Solving Questions - Mastery
These can be used as a worksheet or for group discussions. I often use these as a group carousel activity.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
RobDav999
PE Dept - Athletics - How To Measure Throwing Events (Discus / Javelin / Shot)
Athletics - How To Measure Throwing Events (Discus / Javelin / Shot Put) - is a set of three help cards that I produced using SMART Notebook in ord...
- (0)
- $4.23
Little_Tots_Learning
Measurement Task Cards | Length, Perimeter, and Area
Measurement Task Cards | Length, Perimeter, and Area. These Measurement Task Cards were designed to examine the mathematical concepts of length, pe...
- (0)
- $3.00
Thedigitalstationer
Year 6 - Measurement - Converting Units - Week 7 - Spring - Block 4
This pack covers Year 6 - Measurement: Converting Units (Block 4 - week 7). It covers the small steps: • Metric measures • Converting metric measur...
- (0)
- $7.04