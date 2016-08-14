Early River Civilizations PowerPoint w/Video+Presenter Notes

This 38 slide PowerPoint includes engaging video clips and presenter notes that aid your understanding of each slide and can act as a cheat sheet for details you may forget. Some slides have discussion questions to help engage your students.

PowerPoint Includes these ancient civilizations
Mesopotamia
Sumer, Tigris, Euphrates Rivers
Social Classes
Religion
Ziggurats
Cuneiform
Inventions
Akkad, Sargon I
Babylon
Hammurabi’s Code

Egypt
Nile Valley
King Narmer/Menes
Dynasties - Old, Middle, & New Kingdoms
Government, Vizier, bureaucracy
Pyramids
Hyksos
Queen Hatshepsut
Ramses II
Nubians
Egyptian Culture
Religion
Mummification
King Tut, Howard Carter
Social Classes
Rosetta Stone
Science, Mathematics and Engineering

Indus River Valley Civilization
Geography
Farm and trade
Urban Planning
Religion
End Theories

China and the Shang Dynasty
Huang He(Yellow) and Yangzi Rivers
Dynasties - Xia, Shang, Zhou
Social Classes
Religion
-Shang Di
- Oracle Bones
- Yin and Yang
Writing
Mandate of Heaven
Dynastic Cylce
Silk, Silk Road

