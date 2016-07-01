A Monthly Themed Calendar Math (English) designed for EASITEACH software users that targets and reinforces different math skills. Includes:

Monthly calendar
Weather
Weather Graph
Interactive thermometer
Number of the day: Different ways to show a number
Hundred Board
Place Value
Ten frames
Money
Patterns
Time
Problem of the Day

Please be mindful this calendar was designed exclusively for EASITEACH software, if you have a different type of interactive board or software please browse our math section and find the appropriate calendars for you :)

EASITEACH calendars must be used in PLAY MODE, otherwise interactive activities will not work properly. Please do not attempt to change or alter page properties, otherwise the original format of the calendar could be lost.

Available for PROMETHEAN/ ACTIVBOARD, SMARTBOARD and MIMIO.

Available in English or Spanish

CCSS

K.CC.A.1
K.CC.A.3
1.MD.B.3
1.MD.C.4
K.NBT.A.1
1.NBT.A.1
1.NBT.B.2
1.NBT.B.2a
1.NBT.B.2b
1.NBT.B.2c
1.NBT.C.4
1.NBT.C.5
K.OA.A.1
K.OA.A.2
K.OA.A.3
K.OA.A.4
K.OA.A.5
1.OA.A.1
1.OA.A.2

