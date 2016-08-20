Use the graphics, picture labels and the 4 steps to writing a haiku to motivate students to write Easter haikus. Print out the blackline masters for students to publish their writing.
Teachers can use the labels as motivation for writing haikus, by sticking magnetic tape on the back of labels to use on magnetic whiteboards.
Add the Easter storybox to a Writing (Literacy) center for independent students to plan, write and publish their Easter Haikus.
Use the teaching PowerPoint ‘Writing a Haiku’ to show students how to write a haiku. This can also be printed out and added to classroom walls as a teaching display or presented through a projector or Interactive Whiteboard.
This Storybox contains
12 Picture labels of characters and settings with vocab words
4 copies of each graphic label
1 Writing framework, haiku
1 page of ‘4 stages of writing a haiku’
21 blackline masters for publishing
35 graphics, labels, Black and White, no white background
1 teaching Slideshow ‘Writing a Haiku’
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
