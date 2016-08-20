Use the graphics, picture labels and the 4 steps to writing a haiku to motivate students to write Easter haikus. Print out the blackline masters for students to publish their writing.

Teachers can use the labels as motivation for writing haikus, by sticking magnetic tape on the back of labels to use on magnetic whiteboards.

Add the Easter storybox to a Writing (Literacy) center for independent students to plan, write and publish their Easter Haikus.

Use the teaching PowerPoint ‘Writing a Haiku’ to show students how to write a haiku. This can also be printed out and added to classroom walls as a teaching display or presented through a projector or Interactive Whiteboard.

This Storybox contains

12 Picture labels of characters and settings with vocab words

4 copies of each graphic label

1 Writing framework, haiku

1 page of ‘4 stages of writing a haiku’

21 blackline masters for publishing

35 graphics, labels, Black and White, no white background

1 teaching Slideshow ‘Writing a Haiku’