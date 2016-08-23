Eclipses: Lunar and Solar
This lesson incorporates easy to understand explanations with interactive/ animations, and questions which keep students engaged while learning about what is and what causes solar and lunar eclipses.
This lesson contains 29 slides and should run a full class period or two to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:
♦ Title Slide
♦ Solar Eclipse
♦ Total vs. Partial Eclipses
♦ Partial Solar Eclipse
♦ Total Solar Eclipse (with video)
♦ The Sun's Corona
♦ Stars During the Day
♦ The Next Solar Eclipses: Mark Your Calendar
♦ Solar Eclipse: August 21, 2017
♦ The "Greatest Eclipse" (3 slides)
♦ Solar Eclipse: October 14, 2023
♦ Solar Eclipse: April 8, 2024
♦ Solar Eclipse August 12, 2045
♦ Lunar Eclipse (Title Slide)
♦ Lunar Eclipse
♦ Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
♦ Partial Lunar Eclipse
♦ Total Lunar Eclipse
♦ The Moon's Passage (2 Slides)
♦ Time Lapse of a Lunar Eclipse
♦ Why is the Moon Red?
♦ Light Through a Prism
♦ Red Horizons
♦ Why the Moon Turns Red
♦ The Next Lunar Eclipses: Mark your Calendar
