Eclipses: Lunar and Solar



This lesson incorporates easy to understand explanations with interactive/ animations, and questions which keep students engaged while learning about what is and what causes solar and lunar eclipses.



This lesson contains 29 slides and should run a full class period or two to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:



♦ Title Slide

♦ Solar Eclipse

♦ Total vs. Partial Eclipses

♦ Partial Solar Eclipse

♦ Total Solar Eclipse (with video)

♦ The Sun's Corona

♦ Stars During the Day

♦ The Next Solar Eclipses: Mark Your Calendar

♦ Solar Eclipse: August 21, 2017

♦ The "Greatest Eclipse" (3 slides)

♦ Solar Eclipse: October 14, 2023

♦ Solar Eclipse: April 8, 2024

♦ Solar Eclipse August 12, 2045

♦ Lunar Eclipse (Title Slide)

♦ Lunar Eclipse

♦ Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

♦ Partial Lunar Eclipse

♦ Total Lunar Eclipse

♦ The Moon's Passage (2 Slides)

♦ Time Lapse of a Lunar Eclipse

♦ Why is the Moon Red?

♦ Light Through a Prism

♦ Red Horizons

♦ Why the Moon Turns Red

♦ The Next Lunar Eclipses: Mark your Calendar