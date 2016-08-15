A great way to show administrators, students and parents what your class has accomplished. Here is a set of posters to showcase Common Core Standards that students have met and are still working toward for 6th Grade Reading Literature, Reading Informational Texts, and Writing.
Each set of Standards has:
* A complete set of 8 1/2 by 11 posters of "We are able to....." statements, perfect for bulletin boards.
* A complete set of 8 1/2 by 11 posters of "We are working to....." statements, perfect for bulletin boards.
* A complete set of 5 1/2 by 4 1/2 task cards of "I am able to....." statements, perfect for student work.
* A complete set of 5 1/2 by 4 1/2 task cards of "I am working to....." statements, perfect for student work.
Each Standard is in a different border so it's easy to distinguish Reading from Informational Texts from Writing.
Each poster contains the Category, Standard Number, and the Standard.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Plays
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
Other resources by this author
Rebus Puzzles
- (1)
- $3.00
Differentiated Close Reading of Elephants Article
- (1)
- $3.00
Dream On, Amber Digital Discussion Questions and Answers
- (1)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
- (0)
- $7.04
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Highwayman Display
- (0)
- $3.52