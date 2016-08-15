A great way to show administrators, students and parents what your class has accomplished. Here is a set of posters to showcase Common Core Standards that students have met and are still working toward for 6th Grade Reading Literature, Reading Informational Texts, and Writing.



Each set of Standards has:



* A complete set of 8 1/2 by 11 posters of "We are able to....." statements, perfect for bulletin boards.

* A complete set of 8 1/2 by 11 posters of "We are working to....." statements, perfect for bulletin boards.

* A complete set of 5 1/2 by 4 1/2 task cards of "I am able to....." statements, perfect for student work.

* A complete set of 5 1/2 by 4 1/2 task cards of "I am working to....." statements, perfect for student work.



Each Standard is in a different border so it's easy to distinguish Reading from Informational Texts from Writing.



Each poster contains the Category, Standard Number, and the Standard.