Element, Compound and Mixture Flash Cards & PowerPoint: These cards fold in half so that students can write their responses on the front, and the back has the reason why explained using a picture.
These can also be used just by holding them up to an entire class as well.
These flash cards are also formatted for a PowerPoint Presentation if you wish to use it for an entire class (see Preview). So, there are two different files attached to this product:
1. Flash cards of Element Compound or Mixture
2. Same thing except in PowerPoint format
Students often have trouble identifying substances as an element compound or mixture. These printable interactive flash cards should help. The following elements, compounds, and mixtures are included in these flashcards:
Oxygen
Carbon dioxide
Sugar water
Chocolate chip cookie
Iron
Iced Tea
Rust
Orange Juice
Granite
Water
Pure Gold
14-karat gold
Carbon
Air
Helium
Salad
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
