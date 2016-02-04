Today, there are many women in the medical profession but Elizabeth was the very first woman doctor in not just the United States, but in England, too! It wasn’t easy becoming the first woman to get her degree in medicine. Still Elizabeth didn’t give up and worked even harder to change the opinions of people who thought she could never become a doctor. Great for Women's History Month or if you are looking for a biography activity to use with your students.



This fun/informative play uses the format of Blackwell being a guest on a talk show and the studio audience asks questions about her life. Ms. Bie Ografee's Talk Show Series.Includes: Comprehension/Did You Know?section extension activities/links/key.



Other plays in the Ms. Bie Ografee’s Talk Show Series: Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Sacagawea, Sequoia, Michelangelo, DaVinci, Tuskegee Airmen, Susan B. Anthony, William Shakespeare, Love Brewster(one of the Pilgrims on the Mayflower), interview with McSean, a leprechaun, interview with Sarsaparilla,a groundhog.More to be added…

