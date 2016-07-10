First I want to make it known that I do not own Elmer. This pack contains my artistic rendering of the wonderful elephant for personal classroom use to aid in teaching the story.
This pack includes:
1 Elmer cut out puppet
My Favorite Elmer Color Graph
Number 1-12 cards with recording sheet
I am Unique Like Elmer writing page
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
