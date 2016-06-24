PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
End of the Year No Prep Printables packet offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for 5th grade and feature a fun End of the School Year theme for the months of May and June, including graduation caps and gowns, diplomas, summer fun, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.
You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:
As morning work
As homework
As a skills review
As an assessment
For a substitute teacher (sub)
Skills covered:
Language Arts -
Writing Opinions
Writing Narratives
English Grammar
Punctuation
Capitalization
Spelling
Word Meaning
Math -
Word Problems
Add and Subtract Fractions
Multiplication of Decimals
Writing Numbers
Division
Grids
Equivalents
Decimals
Word Problems with Money
Conversions
