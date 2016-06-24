PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



End of the Year No Prep Printables packet offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for 5th grade and feature a fun End of the School Year theme for the months of May and June, including graduation caps and gowns, diplomas, summer fun, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.



You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:

As morning work

As homework

As a skills review

As an assessment

For a substitute teacher (sub)



Skills covered:

Language Arts -

Writing Opinions

Writing Narratives

English Grammar

Punctuation

Capitalization

Spelling

Word Meaning



Math -

Word Problems

Add and Subtract Fractions

Multiplication of Decimals

Writing Numbers

Division

Grids

Equivalents

Decimals

Word Problems with Money

Conversions



****

