PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



End of the Year Writing Activity - Time Capsule is a writing activity you can use during the end of the school year.



The students in your class can use the sheets in this pack to create their own time capsules of memories from their past school year. The sheets in this packet, available in color or black and white, are ready for the students to add their own thoughts and illustrations.



After your students have finished completing the pages in this packet, they can roll them up and insert them into the middle of an empty paper towel roll. Make sure they roll them in the direction that will allow them to fit inside the roll.



Finally, have the students fill out the my time capsule page to attach to the outside of the paper towel roll, or have them create their own decorations for the exterior of the time capsule. Then, close up both ends of the paper towel time capsule with napkins, tissue paper or tracing paper attached to the ends of the roll with a rubber band (so that if your students want to, they can sneak a peek inside the rolls to look at their treasures). Then have them take their time capsules home with them to store in a special place so that they can open them again someday in the future to remember their school year.



This could be used with kindergarten through 4th grade. Though with kindergarten they would need lots of guidance.



****

Check out my End of the Year Bundle for Kindergarten that comes with a huge discount here.

****

Check out my End of the Year Bundle for 1st grade that comes with a huge discount here.

****

Check out my End of the Year Bundle for 2nd grade that comes with a huge discount here.

****

Check out my End of the Year Bundle for 3rd grade that comes with a huge discount here.

****

Check out my End of the Year Bundle for 4th grade that comes with a huge discount here.

****

Check out my End of the Year Bundle for 5th grade that comes with a huge discount here.

****



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 22

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A

