This activity is a quick, engaging introduction to a lesson looking at the properties of modern materials. With the help of a series of short videos 'Nature Reinvented', 'Prosthetic design' and 'Bionic Limbs', students make the connection between materials, prosthetics and the way in which engineers work.

The activity sheet includes teachers’ notes, guidance, useful web links, and links (where appropriate) to the national curriculum in each of the four devolved UK nations; England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

