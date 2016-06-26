Fun activities for practicing English numbers and colors vocabulary. The completed pictures make a colorful wall display. Suitable for both young native learners of English and learners of English as a foreign, second or additional language.
This pack comprises:
1. 2 Ladybugs worksheets. The students read the words for numbers and colors in order to be able to complete the pictures of the ladybugs.
2. 2 pictures to color in by reading the color words. Also a completed example.
3. 3 color by numbers pictures to color in. Read both number words and color words to color in the picture.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
