English Words That Come From Spanish. Use word origins to build vocabulary. Notes about Spanish pronunciation makes this useful for an introduction to a Spanish class, too. Animated graphics and sounds will entertain students. It is fun to study word origins! 23 slide PowerPoint presentation will help students build their vocabulary and develop their understanding of where language comes from. These slides explain words like poncho, platinum, and embargo, with definitions and photographs, and an explanation of the etymology. The words can be used for spelling or vocabulary building. All of them come from Spanish or from indigenous languages of South America. Students will be surprised to know that alligator comes to us from Spanish! Slides can also be printed out onto cards for learning center activities. Leads into research...students can discover other words that come from Spanish, too. - HappyEdugator