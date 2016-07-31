This 33-page cross-curricular pack is ideal for the teachers who want to prepare their students for the requirements and the challenges of the century that we live in. The activities cover all the 21st Century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, effective communication, and problem-solving skills.
After the warm-up activities, students watch an ecological rock opera on extinction and answer questions about it. They then
• write a journal entry on how the lyrics relate to the problem in the story and how they give a powerful message,
• write the lyrics of a new song for the rock opera, design a comic strip to convey the message of their song,
• create a video about an animal facing extinction or an animation on environmental issues,
• write a letter to one of the world leaders about environmental issues,
• prepare a 10-minute Ted talk style speech on environmental problems and their solutions for them using the information they have learned,
• conduct a school-wide project on an environmental issue of their own choice.
All the activities are guided and students are given several resources to choose from to make a video or animation, to write the lyrics, to design a comic strip, to give an effective speech, and to prepare an effective presentation.
Most of the activities require group work so that the students can improve collaboration skills. The pack includes a brief guide on how to collaborate effectively and why collaboration is an effective skill. There is also a teamwork rubric that evaluates each student’s performance as an effective team member. There is a rubric for each activity, self and peer evaluation forms, a reflection activity, and a learning journal for the students to fill in.
