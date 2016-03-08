Series of 6 Graphic Organizers on Enzymes
Includes:
* Enzyme mode of action
- Lock & Key Hypothesis
- Induced Fit Hypothesis
* Activation energy
* Factors that affect enzyme action
- pH
- Temperature
- Substrate concentration
- Enzyme concentration
*Enzyme inhibitors
