Series of 6 Graphic Organizers on Enzymes

Includes:
* Enzyme mode of action
- Lock & Key Hypothesis
- Induced Fit Hypothesis
* Activation energy
* Factors that affect enzyme action
- pH
- Temperature
- Substrate concentration
- Enzyme concentration
*Enzyme inhibitors

