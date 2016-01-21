Here’s a nice presentation with 39 slides and its activity booklet with 11 pages for the students to teach them English for the first time. (Unit1/Lesson1)
The lesson is aimed at teenagers, young adults or adults with little or no English at all. It is all about giving them confidence in learning this new language. So whatever their mothertongue this should help they develop communicative skills quickly.
It contains:
1. A brainstorming about why it is important to learn English with a fun short video
2. A Truth/Myth activity about learning English
3. A writestorming about countries
4. A feedback with a brief grammar point about the use of articles with countries (aimed at more proficient students)
5. A geography activity so that they can reuse the vocabulary about countries with a map to label
6. Further practice with countries in Europe (aimed at more proficient students)
7. A matching up activity between world countries and flags
8. A matching up activity between European countries and flags to go further
9. A wordsearch
10. An interactive map with 8 students telling where they come from, which nationality they are, what they study or what they like
11. A comprehension grid to fill in with the texts about the students
12. A country/nationality matching up with a short grammar point about Capital letters and nationalities endings
13. Language work about formal and informal greetings
14. Complete the grid activity with greetings according to the time of the day
15. Introduction to the alphabet with the sign language and 2 audio recorded.
16. Filling the grid activity with words students already know
17. Reordering the conversation activity between two students
18. Filling the gaps with the missing words
19. Practising the conversation in pairs
20. Review of objectives
The booklet is printable friendly so you can print it in black/white.
All the lesson can be used at his full potential offline just download and copy the lesson on your USB key and you can use it in any computer with Powerpoint.
More lessons and unit coming !!! Don't forget to follow my store for the update
Check here Unit 1 lesson 2 Number and basic question
Check Unit 1 lesson 3 food, like and opinion
